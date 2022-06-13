Paris [France], June 13 (ANI/Sputnik): The Ensemble coalition of French President Emmanuel Macron has outpaced the rival New Popular Environmentalist and Social Union (Nupes) of Jean-Luc Melenchon by a slim margin.

Ensemble was polling at 24.54 per cent after 64 per cent of ballots cast in the first tour were counted, according to figures published by the Interior Ministry. Nupes came second with 22.28 per cent.

Also Read | Australia PM Anthony Albanese Condemns Interception of Canberra Flights by China Fighter Jet.

Marine Le Pen's hard-right National Rally was third with 21.48 per cent, while the conservative Republicans lagged behind with 11.04 per cent.

Nearly 6,300 candidates are vying for 577 seats in the lower-house National Assembly. The voting takes place over two consecutive Sundays. The turnout was 39.42 per cent as of 5 pm, lower than the figures recorded at this time in four previous parliamentary elections. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | China Hits Back at WHO’s Report On COVID-19 Origins, Says ‘Lab Leak’ Probe A ‘Lie’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)