Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): In its press release, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that Madan Kumar Ghildiyal, presently the Ministry's Joint Secretary, has been appointed as the next Indian Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had earlier approved the empanelment of officers from the 2008 batch of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) for promotion to Grade-III in Level 14 of the Pay Matrix. The promotion was set to be effective immediately from the date of assumption of charge and will remain in place until further orders. The list of officers empanelled for promotion includes a diverse group of experienced diplomats serving across various critical posts worldwide. These officers have made significant contributions to the Ministry of External Affairs and represent India in key international settings.

Also Read | Tech Layoffs 2025: 74 Companies Lay Off 18,397 Employees This Year Amid Various Reasons, Meta and HP Lead.

In total, 21 officers were empanelled for promotion, including Mr Madan Kumar Ghildiyal, the then Commercial Representative, Consulate General of India, Atlanta, USA.

Earlier, India in the USA (Consulate General of India, Atlanta) had written on their Facebook page, bidding farewell to Madan Kumar Ghildiyal, "Consulate and community members bid farewell to Mr. Madan Kumar Ghildiyal, Consul, with heartfelt gratitude for his service. Community members shared warm memories and best wishes for his next assignment. We wish him continued success in his future endeavours, happiness and good health." A few people wrote, "Grateful for his service to the Indian community here in the South East & best wishes to Madan ji for his future endeavours."

Also Read | London Summit: UK PM Keir Starmer Announces New 1.6-Billion-Pound Deal for Ukraine To Buy Missiles After Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump Verbal Spat.

Bilateral exchanges between India and Timor-Leste have gained momentum in recent times. During the ASEAN-India Summit in September 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the opening of India's Resident Mission in Timor-Leste. And subsequently, Timor-Leste has also conveyed a decision to open a Resident Mission in Delhi. With the reciprocal opening of Resident Missions in each other's countries, the so-called Delhi-Dili connect will go stronger.

ASEAN is a crucial pillar in India's Act East policy. And in the light of ASEAN's decision to admit Timor-Leste as its 11th member, India's relationship with Timor-Leste will only gain greater significance. The warm and cordial relationship between the two countries is anchored on shared commitments to upholding democracy, inclusiveness and plurality. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)