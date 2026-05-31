World News | MAGA Loyalist Sonny Joy Nelson Becomes Latest Key Trump Aide to Quit White House

Washington, DC [US], May 31 (ANI): Amid a wave of administration reshuffling and high-profile resignations at the White House, another key aide to US President Donald Trump has chosen to exit the presidential mansion.

Sonny Joy Nelson is stepping down from her dual roles as Special Assistant to the POTUS and White House Director of Media Affairs. She has occupied these positions since the Republican leader initiated his second term in January 2025. Her departure is in order to establish her own media booking and communications consulting agency.

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The news of her departure was originally broken by Axios on Friday. Nelson's exit follows roughly a week after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard went public with her own plans to resign.

Since the turn of the year, the Trump administration has witnessed a succession of prominent officials either being systematically phased out or stepping down from their posts. Beyond Gabbard's announcement, the most notable departures have included Attorney General Pam Bondi, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, among several others.

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Friday (US time) marked Nelson's final operational day within the executive mansion. Following the initial reports, she effectively confirmed the transition by sharing the Axios dispatch on her personal X account, indicating her shift away from the president's inner circle to launch her independent communications firm.

https://x.com/axios/status/2060289207814258818?s=20

The North Carolina native initially rose to prominence within MAGA circles as one of the foundational communications personnel brought on board for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. At that juncture, she assumed the role of Media Affairs Director, building upon a series of prior communications roles across the MAGA leader's official ecosystem stretching back to 2020.

As she transitions away from Trumpworld in 2026, Nelson is channelling her professional focus into her newly formed enterprise, named Cornerstone Strategics. Speaking to Axios regarding the venture, she explained that the name of her media relations and public affairs operation was "inspired by Jesus as the cornerstone of my life and the basis of my firm. The goal is to create media that not only looks good, but communicates something real and lasting."

Her high-profile departure triggered an immediate wave of supportive farewell messages from official colleagues across the White House. A succession of digital tributes followed, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt leading the praise on X.

"My sweet friend @sonnyjoynelson departed the White House today. She has been by my side for almost every single interview since the 2024 campaign. Not only is she the best media booker in the business -- she is an incredible person and respected by all. Love you, Sonny!" Leavitt wrote.

Further accolades came from Deputy Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy Communications Director Kaelan Dorr, who publicly designated Nelson as one of his "best friends in life." Dorr went on to describe her on X as "an incredible mother, MAGA (and MAHA) warrior, and media affairs mastermind," before adding that "@sonnyjoynelson will be sorely missed at the White House, but I cannot wait to see what God has in store for her next."

Sara A. Carter, Trump's Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), or 'Drug Czar,' similarly extended her well-wishes via social media, writing, "Congratulations @sonnyjoynelson!!! God bless!!! You are a rockstar."

The White House Director of Digital Content, Billy McLaughlin, also lauded Nelson's ability to balance her professional and personal responsibilities.

"Watching Sonny lead Media Affairs at the White House while also being an incredible mom to little Isaiah, a loyal friend, and one of the kindest people I know has been inspiring to watch. Very few people could balance all of that at the level she has. Wishing her nothing but success as she launches her new business and prepares to welcome another baby boy later this summer. The best is yet to come," McLaughlin stated.

Adding to the chorus of tributes, former White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields noted on X, "Sonny has been a great colleague and an even better friend. She's a wonderful wife and mom, and I'm excited for her as she begins this next chapter and prepares to welcome baby number two later this year. Wishing her and her family all the best."

Reflecting on her long-term trajectory within the political movement, former Special Assistant to the President Marc Lotter expressed that he was "excited for @sonnyjoynelson's next chapter. She's been a rock star since we worked together on the 2020 @TeamTrump campaign."

Alongside her new corporate venture, Nelson is simultaneously approaching a major personal milestone, with confirmation that she is expecting her second child this coming autumn.

Prior to entering the political communications landscape full-time, she completed her academic credentials at Campbell University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Communication alongside a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcasting in Electronic Media. (ANI)

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