Manila [Philippines], February 13 (ANI/Sputnik): A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off the coast of the Philippines on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake was registered at 04:36 GMT. The epicenter was located 58 kilometers (36 miles) north of the locality of Namuac at a depth of 39.7 kilometers.

No further information on the possible casualties or damage has been reported yet. (ANI/Sputnik)

