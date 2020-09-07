Manila [Philippines] September 7 (ANI/Sputnik): A magnitude 6.3 earthquake occurred in the vicinity of the coast of the Philippines, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Sunday.

The tremor was recorded at 15:23 GMT, with the epicentre located 75 kilometers (47 miles) away from the city of Digos at a depth of 114 kilometers, according to the EMSC.

There have been no reports on casualties or tsunami warnings at this point. (ANI/Sputnik)

