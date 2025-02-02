Balochistan [Pakistan], February 2 (ANI): Mahrang Baloch, the central organiser of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), has accused Pakistani authorities of launching a "systematic harassment campaign" against the residents of Dalbandin following the Baloch National Gathering on January 25, the Balochistan Post reported.

In a post on X, she stated that while the Baloch National Gathering took place peacefully, the authorities had implemented heavy security measures and an internet shutdown to prevent and disrupt the event. However, with the gathering proceeding undeterred, she claimed the state resorted to intimidation tactics.

She declared that the Baloch people have "overcome fear and intimidation" and promised stronger protests if the harassment continues.

The Balochistan Post reported that in a formal statement, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) condemned the ongoing harassment of civilians in Dalbandin and demanded the immediate cessation of such tactics. The committee revealed that multiple FIRs had been filed against BYC members and activists involved in organizing the gathering, while arrests--such as that of the driver providing a container for the event--were deemed acts of "state terrorism."

The BYC emphasised that the Dalbandin event was entirely peaceful, with no property damage or law violations. They warned that if the harassment persists, they would stage sit-ins and protests across Balochistan, the Balochistan Post reported.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee had organized the public gathering on January 25 to mark 'Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day,' which saw tens of thousands of attendees despite the security clampdown and internet shutdown.

According to the Balochistan Post, activists caution that peaceful protesters may be subjected to enforced disappearances or psychological harassment, which could further intensify tensions in an already volatile region. (ANI)

