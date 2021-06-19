Indian Navy (IN) - European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) Joint Naval Exercise in the Gulf of Aden commencing today (ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship Trikand deployed for anti-piracy operations is participating in the maiden Indian Navy (IN) - European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) Joint Naval Exercise in the Gulf of Aden which commences today.

A total of five warships from four navies are participating in the exercise on June 18th and 19th.

Other warships include Italian Navy Ship ITS Carabinere, Spanish Navy Ship ESPS Navarra, and two French Navy Ship FS Tonnerre and FS Surcouf, said the Indian Navy in a statement.

The two-day exercise will see high tempo-naval operations at sea, including advanced air defence and anti-submarine exercises, cross deck helicopter operations, tactical manoeuvres, boarding operations, underway replenishment, search and rescue, man overboard drills, and other maritime security operations, added the statement.

Ships of the four navies will endeavour to enhance and hone their war-fighting skills and their ability as an integrated force to promote, peace, security and stability in the maritime domain.

Concurrently, a virtual "Information sharing Exercise" was also conducted between the Indian Navy Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region and Maritime Security Centre in Horn of Africa on June 18th 2021, the statement added.

EUNAVFOR and the Indian Navy converge on multiple issues including counter piracy operations and protection of vessels deployed under the charter of World Food Programme (UN WFP).

The Indian Navy and EUNAVFOR also have regular interaction through SHADE (Shared Awareness and De-confliction) meetings held annually at Bahrain.

This engagement showcases increased levels of synergy, coordination and inter-operability between the Indian Navy and EUNAVFOR.

It also underscores the shared values as partner navies, in ensuring freedom of seas and commitment to an open, inclusive and a rules-based international order. (ANI)

