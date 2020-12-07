Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,600 new Covid-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Monday, bringing the national total to 74,294.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that three of the new cases are imported and 1,597 are local transmissions.

Two new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 384.

Another 1,033 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 62,306, or 83.9 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 11,604 active cases, 129 are being held in intensive care and 57 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

