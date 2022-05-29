Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,645 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,502,579, according to the health ministry.

There is one new imported case, with 1,644 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Two more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,660.

The ministry reported 1,809 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,441,701.

There are 25,218 active cases, with 34 being held in intensive care and 17 of those in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

