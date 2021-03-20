Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], March 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,671 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the national total to 331,713, the Health Ministry said.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that two of the new cases are imported and 1,669 local transmissions.

Four more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 1,229.

Another 1,585 patients have been released after recovery, raising the total number of cured and discharged to 316,042, or 95.3 per cent of all cases.

Of the remaining 14,442 active cases, 151 are being held in intensive care and 64 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

