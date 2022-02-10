Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], February 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 17,134 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 2,956,332, according to the health ministry.

There are 130 new imported cases, with 17,004 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.A further nine deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,065.

Also Read | Canada-Style ‘Freedom Convoy’ Protest Set To Descend on Paris Against COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for Cross-Border Truckers.

The ministry reported 5,681 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,829,752.

There are 94,515 active cases, 147 are being held in intensive care and 79 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

Also Read | World Has Seen 500,000 COVID-19 Deaths Since Omicron Variant of Coronavirus Was First Detected.

The country reported 165,653 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and 80.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 39.1 percent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)