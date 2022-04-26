Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia recorded 2,478 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 4,433,551, according to the health ministry.

They were seven new imported cases and 2,471 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further eight deaths have been reported from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 35,507.

The ministry reported 9,215 new recoveries, bringing the total number of people cured and discharged to 4,330,037.

Currently, there are 68,007 active cases, with 98 of them held in intensive care and 63 of them in need of assisted breathing.

The Southeast Asian country reported 38,691 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Monday, and 84.9 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 81.4 percent are fully vaccinated and 49 percent have received booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

