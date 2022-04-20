Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia recorded 6,069 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,402,234, according to the Health Ministry.

There are 110 new imported cases, with 5,959 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 12 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,449.

The ministry reported 10,619 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,274,746.

There are 92,039 active cases, 97 are being held in intensive care and 64 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

There were 47,612 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered on Tuesday alone and 84.6 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 80.6 percent have been fully vaccinated and 48.9 percent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

