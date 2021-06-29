Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 6,437 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, bringing the national total to 745,703.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 14 of the new cases are imported and 6,423 are local transmissions.

Another 107 deaths of the disease have been reported, bringing the death toll to 5,108.

Some 5,298 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 677,751 or 90.9 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 62,844 active cases, 905 are being held in intensive care and 455 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

