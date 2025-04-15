Male [Maldives], April 15 (ANI): The Maldives on Tuesday ratified the Third Amendment to its Immigration Act, prohibiting individuals with Israeli passports from entering the country.

According to the Maldives president's office statement, "Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has ratified the Third Amendment to the Maldives Immigration Act (Law No. 01/2007), following its passage by the People's Majlis at the 20th sitting of the first session of the year, held on 15 April 2025."

"The Amendment introduces a new provision to the Immigration Act, expressly prohibiting the entry of individuals holding Israeli passports into the territory of Maldives," the statement added.

This decision reflects the government's strong stance against Israel's actions in Palestine.

The ratification reflects the Government's firm stance in response to the continuing atrocities and ongoing acts of genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people, as per the Maldives president's office.

The Government of Maldives reaffirms its resolute solidarity with the Palestinian cause and its enduring commitment to the promotion and protection of the rights of the Palestinian people, it added.

The Maldives continues to advocate for accountability for violations of international law and remains vocal across various international platforms in its condemnation of Israel's actions.

President Muizzu has consistently reiterated the Maldives' principled support for the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions and international legal norms. (ANI)

