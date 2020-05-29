World News | Maldives Introduces First Set of Relaxations in Coronavirus Restrictions

World. (File Image)

Male, May 29 (AP) The Maldives has increased the number of hours people can spend out of their homes and opened some businesses in its first relaxation of restrictions since mid-April.

The government says three passes will be issued per family and each will allow two hours out twice every week.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tally in Goa Rises to 69 Including 28 Active Cases, 41 Recovered So Far: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 29, 2020.

Only one family member had been allowed to go out every week for one hour, with most supplies home delivered.

Most shops and workshops will be allowed to open and taxis and trucks can operate.

Also Read | Donald Trump Tweets 'China!' as Coronavirus Cases in US Cross 1,770,000.

The government says the spread of the virus has reached a manageable level and its prepared to handle a spike.

There are 1,513 COVID-19 patients in this tiny archipelago state of 400,000 people and five reported deaths. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)