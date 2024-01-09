Male [Maldives], January 9 (ANI): Emphasizing the need for accountability and swift action in response to the disrespectful comments made by senior officials against Indian PM Modi, Mickail Naseem, Member of Parliament from Maldives has called on the Parliament to summon the foreign minister for the inaction and lack of urgency shown by the Maldives government.

The Parliamentarian has also formally requested the parliamentary committee to summon the implicated officials for questioning.

"Have formally requested the Parliament to summon the Foreign Minister for questioning following the inaction & lack of urgency shown by GoM regarding derogatory remarks against PM Modi by its senior officials. Request also sent to summon said officials to parliamentary committee," the MP of Galolhu Dhekunu posted on X.

A massive uproar erupted after a Maldivian deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging and unsavoury references to PM Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep.

On January 2, PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches, the pristine blue skies and the ocean and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

In a post that has now been deleted, the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to PM Modi over his visit to the Indian island cluster. Her post even featured images of PM Modi from his visit to Lakshadweep.

On Sunday, former Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih condemned the use of 'hateful language' against India by government officials on social media, saying New Delhi has always been a good friend to the island nation.

Taking to his official handle on social media platform X, Solih posted, "I condemn the use of hateful language against India by Maldivian government officials on social media." (ANI)

