Louisville (US), Sep 24 (AP) Louisville's police chief says a man has been charged in the shooting of two officers during protests over a grand jury's decision in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says one officer was treated and released with a leg wound. Another officer was shot in the abdomen and the mayor says he's doing well after surgery.

Officials also say a curfew remains in effect for the next two nights after fires and and violence against police officers during protests.

Cities around the country saw protesters take to the streets following a Kentucky grand jury's decision. (AP)

