Islamabad [Pakistan], February 15 (ANI): A man was arrested in connection with running a "malicious campaign" against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi on social media, local newspapers reported on Tuesday.

Dawn international reported the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime on Monday arrested the man, Sabir Mahmood, in Model Town for allegedly running a "propaganda campaign" against Bushra Bibi.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Ukrainian President Declares February 16 As ‘Day Of Unity’ Amid Fears Of Russian Invasion; Here’s All You Need To Know About The Conflict.

"More arrests are expected in this matter," Dawn quoting FIA official said.

Earlier, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib called out "certain quarters" for pushing "fake stories" about the PM's wife and asked them to stay away from cheap tactics such as dragging an apolitical woman into politics. (ANI)

Also Read | Afghanistan: Acting Defense Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid Says Previous Govt Allowed Pakistan To Cross Durand Line.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)