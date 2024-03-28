Tel Aviv [Israel], March 28 (ANI/TPS): At least three Israelis were injured in a shooting attack on a bus in the Jordan Valley.

Magen David Adom emergency responders said that a 30-year-old man was seriously injured while a man in his 20s was lightly hurt, both with gunshot wounds. Medics also treated a 13-year-old boy who was lightly hurt by glass shards.

Also Read | Nigeria: Businesswoman Faces Jail Over Her Review of Tomato Puree on Social Media.

Other vehicles were fired on as well.

Security forces are searching for the terrorist who is believed to have fled the scene on foot.

Also Read | Moscow To Attack Europe After Ukraine Is 'Utter Nonsense', Says Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Route 90 near the Palestinian village of Al-Auja, north of Jericho, is currently closed to traffic.(ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)