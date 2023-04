Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 20 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, met today at Qasr Al Watan Palace, Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Mansour welcomed the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan and his accompanying delegation, expressing UAE leadership's interest in further strengthening the close relations between the two countries for the benefit of their two friendly peoples.

The two sides reviewed ways to enhance cooperation and partnership between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan across all fields, especially in areas of the economy, investment, tourism and development. A number of issues of common interest feature high during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohamed bin Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs, Khaled Mohammed Salem Balama Al Tameemi, governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, and Dr Mohamed Al Areeqi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan. (ANI/WAM)

