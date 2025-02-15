Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 15 (ANI/WAM): Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Denis Manturov, along with his accompanying delegation.

The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and discussed ways to enhance and develop bilateral relations between the UAE and the Russian Federation in various fields, in a manner that serves their shared interests and benefits both nations and their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, and a number of officials. (ANI/WAM)

