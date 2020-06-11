Berlin, Jun 11 (AP) The European Space Agency is publicly releasing satellite measurements that show up-to-date levels of air pollution around the world.

The agency said Thursday that the new online map reveals concentrations of nitrogen dioxide, a reddish-brown gas that can be harmful to human health.

Also Read | Surya Hotel, Crown Plaza in Delhi to be Used as COVID-19 Hospitals? High Court Directs to Form Committee For Suggestions: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 11, 2020:.

Nitrogen dioxide, or NO2, is released from the burning of fossil fuels in power plants, vehicles and industrial facilities. Its concentration can vary depending on weather conditions, so the measurements shown reflect a 14-day average.

The data are collected by ESA's Sentinel-5P satellite, which was launched in 2017. The agency has previously released maps showing that concentrations of NO2 fell significantly in areas subjected to lockdowns because of the Coronavirus pandemic. (AP)

Also Read | US Top Military General Mark Milley Apologises For Appearing in Donald Trump's Church Photo-Op in Army Fatigue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)