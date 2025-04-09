Virginia [US], April 9 (ANI/ WAM): Three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in northeastern Virginia on Tuesday evening, and one or more shooters was on the loose, authorities said.

At about 5:30 pm, 911 calls came in about a shooting at a townhouse complex in Spotsylvania County, just outside Fredericksburg and about 65 miles (105 kilometres) southwest of Washington, said Major Elizabeth Scott, Spokesperson for the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office.

Officials urged people to avoid the area and those near the scene to stay indoors while authorities investigate, she said.

The shooting may have been committed by more than one person, according to Scott. There were no immediate arrests or publicly released information about a possible motive.

The three injured people were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Their conditions and other information about them were not immediately available. (ANI/ WAM)

