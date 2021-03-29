West Java [Indonesia], March 29 (ANI): A powerful explosion occurred at the Balongan oil refinery owned by the Pertamina company, an Indonesian state-owned oil and natural gas corporation, in the Indramayu area of West Java province on early Monday.

No casualties have been reported yet. According to Sputnik, local media outlets said the explosion was heard up to a radius of dozens of kilometres from the epicentre.

Residents in neighbouring districts were reportedly evacuated.

The cause behind the massive blast was not immediately clear, although some witnesses told a local media outlet Republica.co.id that the explosion occurred after heavy rainfall, lightning and thunder. (ANI)

