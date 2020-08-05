Dubai [UAE], Aug 5 (ANI): A major fire has broken out in the market in UAE's Ajman area at around 6.30 pm.

"Ajman firefighters have cordoned off the site and used water and foam in extinguishing the blaze which has broken out in many shops therein," sources told Khaleej Times.

The fire reportedly broke out in the emirate's new industrial area.

"Four civil defence centres are involved in fighting the big inferno," the sources said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

