Visual from the conclusion of the exercise from Mauritus (Photo: X @indiannavy)

Port Louis [Mauritius], December 1 (ANI): The 14th Annual Special Forces and Diver Refresher course conducted by the Indian Navy's Mobile Training Team at Mauritius concluded on November 24, which saw three weeks of intense training by 50 personnel, the Indian Navy said in a statement on Friday.

The closing ceremony was presided over by Anil Kumarsing Dip, Commissioner of Police, Mauritius.

Indian Navy Marine Commandos and Divers Mobile Training Team (MTT) were in Mauritius for the 14th edition of Special Forces and Diving Refresher Camp.

"Three weeks of intense training for 50 personnel of Mauritius Police Force in asymmetric warfare, maritime interdiction ops & underwater salvage was undertaken," the Indian Navy posted on X.

"Closing Ceremony of 14th Annual Special Forces & Diver Refresher course by #IndianNavy's Mobile Training Team at Mauritius, presided over by Mr Anil Kumarsing Dip, Commissioner of Police, Mauritius," it added in a subsequent post.

The refresher camp saw three weeks of intense training in Asymmetric Warfare, Maritime Interdiction Operations, Underwater Salvage and the participation of almost 50 personnel from various units of the Mauritius Police Force.

The training Camp is conducted annually and is tailor-made to enhance interoperability between our Armed Forces. The MTT trains the Mauritius Police Force towards enhancing their capability to undertake Maritime Special Operations and Salvage Operations at Sea, the statement read. (ANI)

