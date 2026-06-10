World News | Mauritius FM Lauds PM Modi's 'historic Milestone' as Longest-serving Elected Head, Calls Him 'voice of Global South'

By Sahil Pandey

Port Louis [Mauritius], June 10 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieves the historic milestone of becoming the longest-continuing elected head of government, the Foreign Minister of Mauritius Dhananjay Ramful has hailed the feat as a testament to the immense trust reposed in him by the people of India.

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In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Mauritian Foreign Minister lauded PM Modi's leadership, describing his tenure as a period of profound transformation for India and emphasising his influential role as a champion for the Global South.

Reflecting on the significance of PM Modi reaching this political landmark, the Minister remarked, "I think this is a very important achievement; it is a milestone in the political life of Prime Minister Modi. He deserves it because this shows the trust that the people of India have. He is a global leader, and it is also good for India because he has been transforming the nation."

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The Minister Ramful further praised the Prime Minister's inclusive development agenda, noting that across the economy, infrastructure, and social sectors, he has consistently introduced initiatives tailored for those at the lower rungs of the ladder.

The Foreign Minister underscored PM Modi's pivotal role in elevating the concerns of developing nations on the world stage, pointing to India's G20 Presidency as a watershed moment. "I have to say that PM Modi has the faith of the Global South. In all his decisions, you will see that he has always taken into consideration the concerns and problems of the Global South," the Minister told ANI here, highlighting that the invitation for Mauritius to join the G20 delegation and the historic inclusion of the African Union as a member demonstrate that PM Modi is a leader who translates vision into concrete action for the developing world.

Outlining the robust bilateral partnership, the Minister credited PM Modi's leadership for cementing the strategic and infrastructural cooperation between the two nations. Recalling the launch of the 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) mission during the Prime Minister's 2015 visit to Mauritius, the Minister emphasised its importance for stability in the Indian Ocean.

He further noted that India has remained a consistent partner in Mauritius's development, recently granting a fresh financial package for various projects during Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam's visit to India, while also remaining instrumental in delivering key infrastructural landmarks such as the Metro Express and the ENT hospital. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)