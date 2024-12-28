Port Louis [Mauritius], December 28 (ANI): The Indian Navy Ship, INS Sarvekshak has arrived at Port Louis, Mauritius to undertake the Joint Hydrographic Survey, as per the Ministry of Defence.

On its arrival on December 26, the ship was received by Anurag Srivastava, High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, Captain CG Binoop, Commandant, Mauritius National Coastguard and other military and civil dignitaries. A preliminary survey coordination meeting was held with the Hydrographic Survey Unit of Mauritius, the Ministry of Defence said in a release on Friday.

Also Read | US Embassy in India Scripts Record, Issues 1 Million Visas for Second Consecutive Year.

As per the ministry release, INS Sarvekshak will engage with Mauritian authorities through technical knowledge exchange, professional interactions and training sessions on hydrography. This crucial survey will enable Mauritius to develop maritime infrastructure, resource management and coastal development planning.

The extant visit highlights the strong maritime partnership between India and Mauritius, reflecting a shared commitment to regional development and deeper bilateral cooperation in line with the GoI's vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region).

Also Read | Brazil Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 9, With 8 Other People Unaccounted For.

"INS Sarvekshak was given a grand reception on arrival at Port Louis. Mr. MS Ayoob Saab, Senior Chief Executive from Ministry of Housing & Lands and Mr. Vimarsh Aryan, Acting High Commissioner of India, welcomed the ship and crew. The Ship will undertake joint hydrographic survey and will also carry out professional interactions with Mauritius MPF/NCG towards enhancing interoperability & mutual cooperation between #IndianNavy and the Mauritius NCG," Indian High Commission to Mauritius said in a post on X.

https://x.com/HCI_PortLouis/status/1872548900827275449

The call by INS Sarvekshak comes days after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Mauritius earlier in December. It was the first high-level bilateral engagement between India and Mauritius following the formation of the new government led by Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam.

India has long enjoyed close ties with Mauritius, a nation of 1.2 million people in the Western Indian Ocean. The relationship is anchored in shared history and culture, with nearly 70 per cent of the island's population of Indian origin. The bilateral ties are further solidified through initiatives like the introduction of a visa-free regime for Indian tourists in 2004 and a special carve-out for OCI Cards for Mauritians of Indian descent.

Cultural and educational exchanges also play a key role in this partnership. Approximately 80,000 Indian tourists visit Mauritius annually, with around 2,316 Indian students currently pursuing higher education in fields such as medicine and business. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)