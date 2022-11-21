Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun paid a visit to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday.

Roopun and his wife Sayukta Roopun accompanied by a 7-member delegation arrived here at 9 am. Upon reaching Ayodhya, the President of Mauritius was welcomed by MP Lallu Singh, MLA Vedprakash Gupta, MLA Ramchandra Yadav, Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay, Commissioner Navdeep Rinwa, DIG Amarendra Prasad Singh and many others officials.

President along with his wife and delegation visited the Ram Temple and offered prayers and performed aarti. Roopun also observed the construction works of the grand temple and also obtained information from the engineers about the development.

After that, the President visited Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhawan. While talking with reporters at Kanak Bhawan, President said that when he met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath two days ago, he was invited to pay a visit to the Ram temple. "I am so lucky to pay a visit to Ram Mandir, and Hanuman temple," he added.

"It is our privilege that we made a visit to these temples... The workers here received the divine responsibility to reconstruct the temple and again recreate history,"

In the next phase, Roopun visited the gallery related to Lord Ram at the International Ram Katha Museum and also observed the stall set up there.

Thereafter, a courtesy meeting was held between Mauritius President and MP, MLA and District Administration and Police officers at Saryu Hotel (Yatri Niwas). After some time, Roopun left for Lucknow.

The construction of the temple kickstarted at a rapid pace after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, 2020. PM Modi inspected the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site on October 23 during his visit to Ayodhya this year.

Earlier, in October, Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that half the construction work of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been completed so far and the sanctum sanctorum and the first floor of the temple will be ready by December 2023.

According to Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, Lord Ram will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum by January 2024.

Taking constant note of the progress of the construction, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking reports on the progress of construction work every month, according to the release."Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has informed that 50 per cent work of temple construction has been completed and by December 2023, the sanctum sanctorum and first floor of the temple will be ready," it said.

According to the release, the temple's main entrance will be 'Singh Dwar'. Granite stones are being used in the temple area of 2.77 acres. There will be 392 pillars in the Ram temple. A total of 12 gates will be constructed. There will be 160 pillars in the sanctum sanctorum and 132 pillars on the first floor.

"The temple will have teak wooden gates. There will be no effect of earthquakes on the temple. There is no use of bars in the temple, work is being done to connect stones with copper leaves. 5 temples will be built within the temple walls, and a Panchdev temple will be constructed. Also, Surya Dev Temple and Vishnu Devta Temple are being built. On the first floor, the lion gate will be constructed at the front entrance, the dance pavilion, the colour pavilion and the esoteric pavilion will be constructed in front of it," the release said.

Detailing the progress of the temple construction, Champat Rai said that the main temple would be 350X250 feet and ground floor work will be done by December 2023. (ANI)

