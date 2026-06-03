World News | MEA Coordinating with Foreign Embassies After Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire Kills 21, Including 17 Foreign Nationals

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is currently in touch with concerned Embassies and is extending all necessary assistance following the devastating fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday that killed 21 people, including 17 foreign nationals.

Officials said most of the foreign victims reportedly hailed from Liberia, Nigeria, Mozambique and Bangladesh.

Also Read | iPhone 18 Pro Battery Leak: US Models Likely To Have More Power Than China Variants.

At least 21 people were killed and more than 40 rescued after a massive fire broke out at Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar at around 8:48 am, officials said.

Max Healthcare Group Medical Director Dr Sandeep Budhiraja said eight patients injured in the fire are currently on ventilator support and remain in critical condition.

Also Read | Indian National Killed in Attack at Kuwait Airport; Embassy Mobilises Relief Operations.

"The majority of them have suffered from asphyxiation injuries, which are caused by smoke inhalation. All of them have minor burns, not deep burns. One patient had burns of more than 25 per cent. He was on a ventilator, so we shifted him to the burn ward at Safdarjung Hospital. Five patients were stable and came with minor injuries," Budhiraja said.

He added that several patients suffered fractures after reportedly jumping from upper floors to escape the blaze.

"These patients basically had two or three types of injuries: lung injuries, minor burns, and bone injuries. Because many patients claimed they jumped from high buildings, the resulting fractures were long bone fractures and pelvic bone fractures. One patient has a spinal injury and is undergoing neurosurgery," Budhiraja said.

According to Budhiraja, both Indian and foreign nationals were among the victims.

Chief Fire Officer (South Zone) Abhilash Kumar Malik said the Delhi Fire Service initially deployed seven fire tenders after receiving a call at 8:50 am.

Preliminary inspection revealed major structural and fire safety concerns in the building.

"The structure consists of a basement, a ground floor and five upper stories. There was only a single staircase alongside an elevator. The building was completely sealed, with windows shut, leaving no ventilation or smoke outlet," Malik added.

He explained that the structure acted like a "chimney", causing smoke and heat to spread rapidly to upper floors and trapping occupants.

According to officials, the hotel, where the fire broke out, had permission to operate only six rooms under the bed-and-breakfast (B&B) scheme. However, the owner had allegedly constructed 25 rooms on the premises. Another nearby establishment, Green Residency Hotel, located around 100 metres away, had permission for only six rooms but was allegedly operating 28 rooms.

MCD Mayor Pravesh Wahi said strict directives have been issued to prevent such incidents.

"Our ministers and senior officials from the municipal corporation are present on the ground. Every possible effort is being made to assist. The Prime Minister has also announced a measure of relief assistance for the victims. We have issued strict directives to ensure that such incidents do not recur; officials will conduct continuous and rigorous inspections across all areas," the mayor said.

"Any negligence regarding safety protocols or hazardous conditions will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and we will take every measure to ensure that such a tragedy is never repeated. The exact cause has not yet been determined... 47 people sustained injuries, and it has been confirmed that 21 of them have lost their lives," he added.

According to sources, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will chair a high-level meeting later in the evening with all concerned authorities to review the incident.

Delhi Police have registered an FIR under culpable homicide and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)