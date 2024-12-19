New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued clarification regarding misleading foreign media reports about a resolution by Pakistan in the United Nations General Assembly. Source from the MEA said that the foreign media reports are misleading.

"We have seen misleading foreign media reports about a resolution in the UNGA. This is an annual resolution tabled by Pakistan in the Third Committee. It is adopted without a vote. This resolution has no mention of Jammu and Kashmir", the MEA source said.

The Third Committee of the General Assembly at its seventy-ninth session, is being chaired by Zephyrin Maniratanga, Permanent Representative of Burundi.

Media reports from Pakistan have claimed, "The United Nations General Assembly has adopted the Pakistan-sponsored flagship resolution on the "Universal Realization of the Right of the Peoples to Self-determination", Radio Pakistan said.

Radio Pakistan also claimed, "The resolution highlights the plight of people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine, reinforcing international support for their legitimate aspirations for self-determination."

However, the original resolution initially tabled in 1990 under the number A/RES/45/130 titled, the Universal Realisation of the Right of the Peoples to Self-determination nowehere mentions the Indian territories of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Third Committee of the United Nations focuses on the examination of human rights questions, including reports of the special procedures of the Human Rights Council which was established in 2006.

The Committee discusses questions relating to the advancement of women, the protection of children, indigenous issues, the treatment of refugees, the promotion of fundamental freedoms through the elimination of racism and racial discrimination, and the right to self- determination. The Committee also addresses important social development questions such as issues related to youth, family, ageing, persons with disabilities, crime prevention, criminal justice, and international drug control.

Time and again Pakistan has used the United Nations to make false claims about the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Most recently on November 9, Member of Parliament and BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi took a sharp exception to Pakistan's attempts to digress from the UN session on peacekeepers by speaking falsehoods about the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed his Right to Reply and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir, "was,is and will remain the integral part of India".

Sudhandhu Trivedi was representing India at the United Nations and delivered a statement on the UN Peacekeeping operations.

During the session, he emphasised and reiterated India's commitment to building a wall for those UN peacekeepers who laid down their lives

When the representative from Pakistan speaking on the same subject of UN peacekeeping, tried to digress and refer that the UN has put up peacekeepers in 1948 in Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory, Trivedi took a sharp exception to this remark Trivedi, immediately used the option of ROR ( Right Of Reply) and firmly stated on the floor that, " The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir was, is, and will remain an integral part of India".

He also told the forum that the Union Territory recently conducted proper democratic elections and reprimanded Pakistan for using the UN forum for non-substantive and misleading terms. (ANI)

