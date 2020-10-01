New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Indian on Thursday slammed Pakistan's remarks of the recent court verdict on the Babri Masjid demolition case and said the neighbouring county with its "coercive apparatus" might find it difficult to understand ethos of democracy where both the government and people follow rule of law.

Replying to a question on Pakistan's reaction to the ruling in the Babri Masjid case, External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said:"India is a mature democracy where government and people abide by courts' verdicts. It may be difficult for a system with a coercive apparatus where people and courts can be silenced at the will of establishment to understand such democratic ethos."

Also Read | International Day of Non-Violence 2020 FAQs: From ‘What is Non-Violence?’ to ‘Why Gandhi Jayanti is Celebrated as International Day of Non-Violence?’, All Mostly Asked Questions Answered.

On Wednesday, all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case were acquitted by a Special CBI court in Lucknow.

Anadolu News had quoted the Pakistan Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemning the acquittal of the accused in the case. (ANI)

Also Read | SpaceX’s Delta 4-Heavy Launch Stopped Due to Technical Issue; ULA Aborts Mission Minutes Before Take-Off.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)