New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned a senior official of the Pakistan High Commission on the issue of abduction of a Sikh girl in Pakistan, according to sources.

This came after the abduction of Gurdwara Panja Sahib's head granthi's daughter in Pakistan.

Protests from the Sikh community in the national capital broke out on Monday outside the Pakistan High Commission in wake of the abduction of the Sikh girl.

"This has been going on for years where the Sikh community has been subjected to violence in Pakistan. Girls have been abducted and are subjected to forcible conversions. The whole country must be involved in this fight," said MS Sirsa, chief, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Delhi told reporters here.

There are several historical Sikh gurudwaras in Pakistan which are either in a dilapidated condition or are occupied by the land mafia and locals.

The Sikhs are facing persecution across Pakistan. There are many instances of Sikh girls being kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam and married to Muslims. (ANI)

