World News | MEA Summons US Charge D'Affaires Jason Meeks to Protest Attack on Commercial Vessel off Coast of Oman

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): India on Wednesday summoned Jason Meeks, Charge d'Affaires of the United States, to protest the attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman.

The move comes after India condemned the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, which had 24 Indian crew members onboard. While 21 Indians have been rescued, three remain missing.

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Ministry of External Affairs Additional Secretary (Americas) Nagaraj Naidu summoned the US Charge d'Affaires to protest the attack on the ship.

India has reiterated its call for de-escalation, protection of commercial shipping, and restoration of safe navigation in international waters.

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"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and three Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation," a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

It said that the continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region.

"We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region in keeping with international law must be restored at the earliest," the statement added.

The Indian Embassy in Oman said earlier that it is closely monitoring the "situation" involving the vessel off the coast of Oman and is in contact with local authorities regarding the situation.

Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a fire broke out aboard a tanker approximately 37 kilometres (20 nautical miles) northeast of Sohar, Oman. According to UKMTO, the fire originated in the vessel's engine room and resulted in one casualty, though no further details were provided.

The attack comes after a Palau-flagged tanker was hit on Monday, and 24 Indian crew members were rescued.

Earlier on Tuesday, India said it was "grateful" to the Omani government for its excellent support in rescuing the 24 Indian crew members from the Palau-flagged tanker, MT Marivex, that caught fire after it was attacked by the US Navy off the coast of Oman, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The vessel caught fire after it was hit by a US missile on Monday.

"Our embassy, for the rescue purpose, contacted the Omani authorities, who swung into action. We are grateful to the Omani government for its excellent support in rescuing the crew and ensuring their safety. Our mission continues to be in touch with the seafarers," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said. (ANI)

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