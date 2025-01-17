Tel Aviv, Jan 17 (AP) As Israel prepares for the return of hostages, medical staff said they're concerned about how long people have been in captivity.

Six hospitals throughout the country are preparing to receive the hostages.

"Our main concern is the long time... they are probably held in very very bad conditions, lack of nutrition, lack of hygiene," said Dr Hagar Mizrahi, head of the medical directorate at Israel's health ministry.

Around 100 hostages, a mix of civilians and soldiers, remain captive inside Gaza. They include around a dozen foreign nationals from Thailand, Nepal and Tanzania.

The military believes at least a third of the remaining hostages -- and up to half of them -- are dead.

Under phase one of the ceasefire, 33 hostages are set to be released as early as Sunday.

Mizrahi said staff are also preparing to assist people with their mental health and have had training sessions on how to deal with the various situations that could impact the hostages.

Meanwhile, families and friends of the hostages are waiting anxiously for their loved ones to return.

In a Tel Aviv square now known as 'Hostages Square' because it's become a gathering place for families and supporters, dozens of people gathered Friday to hear the families speak, chanting "you are not alone!"

"I'm really happy, but it also breaks my heart, because it's already been 15 months," said Yael Danieli, a 60-year-old real-estate agent from Tel Aviv who has been active in the campaign to return the hostages. (AP)

