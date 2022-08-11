Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday took oath as 14th Vice President of India (Photo: Twitter/@M_Lekhi)

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Thursday congratulated to Jagdeep Dhankhar for being sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India.

The minister said she is confident that his vast legal knowledge and rich administrative experience will greatly benefit the country.

Also Read | Legoland Park Tragedy: Roller Coaster Crash at German Amusement Park Injures 34.

"Heartiest Congratulations to 'Kisan Putra' Shri @JDhankhar1Ji for being sworn in as the Vice President of India. Confident that his vast legal knowledge and rich administrative experience will greatly benefit the @VPSecretariat and the Rajya Sabha," Meenakashi Lekhi said in a tweet.

Dhankhar today took oath as the 14th Vice President of India.

Also Read | French Air Force Contingent Stops Over in India for Technical Stopover During Indo-Pacific Deployment.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office of Vice President to him at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Vice President is also the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Dhankhar was elected as Vice President on August 6 after defeating the opposition candidate Margaret Alva. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)