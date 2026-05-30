World News | Meghayala: Exercise PRAGATI 2026 Strengthens Military Cooperation Among 13 Nations

Umroi (Meghalaya) [India], May 30 (ANI): The Indian Army has hosted contingents from 12 friendly foreign countries for the inaugural edition of Exercise PRAGATI 2026 at the Joint Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya, from May 18 to 31. The multinational military exercise aims at enhancing military cooperation and promoting mutual understanding among participating nations.

More than 400 soldiers from 13 countries, including India, are taking part in the exercise, which focuses on counter-insurgency operations in semi-mountainous and jungle terrain. The programme includes specialist military drills, tactical training, technology discussions, sports activities, cultural exchanges, and yoga sessions.

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Speaking about the exercise, Brigadier Mayur Shekatkar said, "Exercise Pragati is a mega engagement set in the serene environments of Umroi, Meghalaya. Over 400 soldiers from 13 participating countries, including India, are participating in this mega exercise. Over the days, we have conducted various specialist drills and procedures to include rock craft, improvised explosive devices, special helibon operations, various tactical drills, snap situations."

He added, "All this also provided us the opportunity to build bonds of friendship and camaraderie. In addition to the tactical drills and procedures, soldiers have come closer by indulging themselves in sports and games as well as cultural activities. Apart from that, this demanding routine also enabled them to experience the calmness of yoga."

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Exercise Director, Colonel Sandeep Poonia, highlighted the broader objectives of the initiative, stating, "Pragati, the acronym stands for Partnership of Regional Armies for Growth and Transformation in the Indian Ocean Region. With this, we had the aim to create synergy, create interoperability and enhance the mutual trust amongst the friendly foreign nations."

He further said, "With this aim, we had planned this exercise and approximately 400 participants from 12 friendly foreign countries were here. And over the last two weeks, we have got trained together, during which the focus of the exercise was on counter-insurgency operations based in semi-mountainous and jungle terrain."

Emphasising knowledge-sharing and technological adaptation, Col. Poonia noted, "During this time, it was a great opportunity for all of us to share the best practices. We planned our operations and carried out detailed discussions on how to incorporate the latest technologies, the niche technology, and what the effect of this is on our operations, the new TTPs, that is, techniques, tactics and procedures."

Participants from partner nations also praised the training and hospitality extended by India. Philippines Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Mary Simongo said, "First of all, I would like to express my sincere thanks to the Indian Army, the organisers, the facilitators, and the support staff for inviting us here. And in here, we have gained enough knowledge, we have gained a lot of ideas, learnings wherein we can bring it home in our community."

She added, "To the other delegates, we learned a lot from them. The Indian Army imparted a lot for us. And thank you again, Indian Army, for everything, for the very warm hospitality here in India." (ANI)

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