Melbourne, Aug 11 (AP) An outbreak in Australia's second-largest city held steady on Tuesday, raising hopes the strict lockdown in Melbourne was working.

Victoria state, which includes Melbourne, reported 331 new cases and 19 more deaths from COVID-19, equaling the record number of deaths set a day earlier. The number of new infections was less than half the peak days in recent weeks.

Also Read | Maharashtra to Accord Sate Funeral to Late Captain DV Sathe Who Died in Air India Express Plane Crash: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

Meanwhile, health authorities in Sydney were investigating a growing cluster of cases centred around a private Catholic school.

The state of New South Wales, which includes Sydney, reported 22 new cases, including eight that are linked to the school cluster.

Also Read | COVID-19 Global Tally Surges Past 20 Million, According to Reuters Tally and Worldometers Tracker.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state remains on high alert following the serious outbreak in neighbouring Victoria. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)