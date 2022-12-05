New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Melinda Gates met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday and congratulated India for its successful Covid-19 vaccination drive. In light of India's current G20 Presidency, she also spoke on chances to use Indian vaccine production and digital products for improving global public health.

She also praised the many recent programs and policies of the Union Health Ministry that have helped to increase opportunity and progress for women and girls.

Calling the interaction with Gates a wonderful one, Mandaviya said that he is happy to note Melinda Gates' efforts in the field of health, sanitation, and gender equity.

"Wonderful meeting with @MelindaGates. Happy to note her enthusiasm and efforts in the field of health, sanitation, gender equity, and digital agenda directed towards making our planet a healthier & better place," the Union Health Minister tweeted.

The report titled "Grassroot Soldiers: Role of ASHAs and ANMs in the COVID-19 Pandemic Management in India" was released by Health Minister Mandaviya and Melinda Gates. The National Health Systems Resource Center, the Institute for Competitiveness, and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) collaborated to produce the report (IFC).

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya wrote, "Launched 'Grassroot Soldiers- Role of ASHAs in the Covid-19 Pandemic Management in India', documentation highlighting the yeoman services provided by ASHAs in the Indian healthcare system."

The study is a thorough document that summarises the expertise and significant role that ASHAs and ANMs played in India's pandemic response strategy as well as their crucial role in providing normal medical services to the most remote areas of the nation. India started one of the most extensive immunization campaigns in the world, expanding its coverage to the interior and remote areas of the nation. They impacted every household as foot soldiers, helped the COVID-19 management, and encouraged immunization. They were crucial in providing a variety of services, including door-to-door surveys, vaccination, disseminating knowledge about hygienic practices, nutrition, and sanitation, providing reproductive and childcare services, and preventing and controlling infectious and non-communicable diseases, according to an official statement of the Government of India.

The Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya stated "Our globally heralded vaccination drive demonstrated the power of 'whole of society' approach in dealing with a crisis. Under the strong and capable leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we seek to leverage the learnings from the last two years in strengthening the country's health system to provide affordable, quality healthcare to every citizen," the official release by the Government of India read.

Lauding India's progress on key health indicators, Melinda Gates reiterated her appreciation of India's endeavors. She said, "It is amazing how India covered more than 90 per cent of its population through vaccination in such a short time. India has been a champion in pioneering innovations to fight the pandemic and minimize its impact on the most vulnerable groups. The country has made rapid strides in improving the health outcomes of millions of citizens, particularly in ensuring consistent progress on maternal and child health indicators.

Melinda further said that India has accomplished incredible things in the areas of basic healthcare and digital health, and the rest of the world can learn from India's experiences. The Gates Foundation is devoted to supporting India's health priorities, such as the improvement of the healthcare system and the eradication of persistent diseases, the official press release stated. (ANI)

