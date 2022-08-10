New York, Aug 10 (PTI) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said that he will propose to the UN for setting up a commission, comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pope Francis and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, aimed at stopping war and seeking a truce of at least five years to ensure world peace.

At a press conference on Monday, Obrador said he feels that the governments of three great powers, Russia, China and the United States, will hopefully listen to it and accept an intermediation like the one he is proposing.

He proposed that the commission will comprise Prime Minister Modi, UN Secretary General Guterres and Pope Francis and they will meet and present a proposal soon to stop the war everywhere. According to information on his official website, the Mexican President said the commission he is proposing will comprise world leaders Prime Minister Modi, the Secretary General of the UN Guterres and Pope Francis and through this the aim will be to stop war everywhere and reach an agreement to seek a truce of at least five years so that the governments of the whole world dedicate themselves to supporting their people, especially those who are suffering the most from the war and from the effects of the war.

He said through such action there will be five years without tensions, without violence and with peace.

He said he agrees with what the Secretary General of the UN has raised that countries must stop military confrontation, must opt for dialogue and not the use of force. The Mexican president said it is evident that innocent lives are being lost and so all have to make an effort to achieve peace.

