Mexico City [Mexico], January 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Mexico has confirmed 60,552 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, the national Ministry of Health said.

Within the same period of time, the country recorded 323 fatalities.

Also Read | Sarah Gill Becomes Pakistan’s First Transgender Doctor After Clearing MBBS Exam.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mexico has surpassed 4.49 million, while the death toll stands at 302,112 people.

Like many other countries, Mexico is now facing a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic linked to the spread of the Omicron strain. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Face Masks No Longer Mandatory in England, COVID-19 Plan B Restrictions to End as Omicron Peak Hits Britain.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)