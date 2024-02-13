Mexico City, Feb 13 (AP) Mexican law enforcement agencies said on Monday they seized more than 20 tons of methamphetamine at the biggest drug lab found during the current administration.

The Mexican navy said on Monday that the lab was located in Quiriego, a township in a remote part of the northern border state of Sonora.

Also Read | Donald Trump Putting Troops at Risk by Threatening To Undermine International Alliance, Warns NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

It said the 41,310 kilogrammes of meth found there was equivalent to about half the drug Mexico has seized all year so far. Another 12,705 kilogrammes of meth chemicals were found, the navy said.

Photos distributed by the navy showed a series of large metal boilers and chemical reactors arranged in a line amid the brush and low trees of the site, which was visible from the air. More than 200 centrifuges, boilers and condensing chambers were discovered, according to the navy.

Also Read | US: Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin Remains Hospitalised, Will Not Travel to Brussels for Ukraine, NATO Meetings.

The navy said its personnel destroyed the equipment but it did not specify when the raid took place.

The 72 boilers indicated the facility was capable of producing multiple times the amount of drugs than the second-biggest meth lab uncovered during the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That lab, in neighbouring Sinaloa state, had 13 boilers.

López Obrador, who took office on December 1, 2018, frequently claims that Mexicans are culturally immune to drug addiction.

A year ago, soldiers seized more than a half-million fentanyl pills in Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa state, in what the army at the time described as the largest synthetic drug lab found to date.

Soldiers found almost 630,000 pills that appeared to contain the synthetic opioid fentanyl, the army said. They also reported seizing 128 kilogrammes of powdered fentanyl and about 100 kilogrammes of suspected methamphetamine.

Two days later, the Mexican army seized almost 1,400 litres of liquid methamphetamines and nearly a half-ton of solid crystal meth, which it said at the time was the biggest seizure of meth in a year.

Troops found the drugs at a half-finished house in the town of Angostura, Sinaloa. The state is home to the drug cartel of the same name.

Previously, most big meth labs had been found in Sinaloa but it appears the increasingly violent state of Sonora has become a centre of production and not just a smuggling route. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)