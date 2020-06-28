Mexico City [Mexico], June 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico now stands at over 212,800 while the country's COVID-19 death toll is approaching 26,400 with over 600 new deaths registered in the past 24 hours, the latest data from the country's Health Ministry shows.

"There are 212,802 confirmed [coronavirus] cases in Mexico, another 67,099 cases are awaiting test results," health promotion chief Ricardo Cortes said during a Saturday press conference broadcast on Twitter.

Also Read | Princeton University Removes President Woodrow Wilson's Name From School of Public and International Affairs Due to His 'Racist' Views.

In the past 24 hours, Mexico registered 602 new coronavirus deaths with the country's total COVID-19 death toll now standing at 26,381.

On Friday, Mexico reported 719 new coronavirus-related deaths and 5,441 new COVID-19 cases.

Also Read | Karnataka Govt Orders Private Hospitals to Treat Patients With or Without COVID-19 Symptoms: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 27, 2020.

A week ago, Mexico's coronavirus death toll stood at around 21,000, thus the country has seen a weekly rise of about 5,000 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico stood at around 180,000 a week ago. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)