Mexico City [Mexico], July 31 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 639 to 46,000 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Thursday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 7,730 to 416,179 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 5,752 new cases of the coronavirus, with 485 fatalities.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 17.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 671,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)

