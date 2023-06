Miami, Jun 15 (AP) Miami Mayor Francis Suarez filed paperwork Wednesday to launch his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, jumping into the crowded race just a day after GOP front-runner Donald Trump appeared in court on federal charges in Suarez's city.

The 45-year-old mayor, the only Hispanic candidate in the race, declared his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.

Suarez, the president of the US Conference of Mayors, is the son of Miami's first Cuban-born mayor. He has gained national attention in recent years for his efforts to lure companies to Miami, with an eye toward turning the city into a crypto hub and the next Silicon Valley.

Suarez, who is vying to become the first sitting mayor elected president, joins a GOP primary fight that includes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Despite having a candidate field in the double digits, the race is largely seen as a two-person contest between Trump and DeSantis.

But the other competitors are hoping for an opening, which Trump has provided with his myriad legal vulnerabilities -- none more serious than his federal indictment on charges of mishandling sensitive documents and refusing to give them back.

He pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Miami federal court to 37 felony counts. (AP)

