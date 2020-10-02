Washington [US], October 2 (ANI): US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have been tested negative for coronavirus, Devin O'Malley, Press Secretary confirmed on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, O'Malley said, "As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery."

This comes hours after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were confirmed COVID-19 positive.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!," Trump said on Thursday (local time).

Earlier in the day, Trump had announced that he and the first lady had undergone COVID-19 tests after his top adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he has tested negative for the virus. (ANI)

