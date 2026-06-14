World News | Mild Earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 Strikes Myanmar

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], June 14 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit Myanmar, as reported by the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

The NCS on Saturday said the quake occurred at 11:31 pm Indian Standard Time, with its epicentre located at latitude 22.258 N and longitude 96.092 E, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

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In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.8, On: 13/06/2026 23:31:57 IST, Lat: 22.258 N, Long: 96.092 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2065859443703849440

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A week earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Myanmar on Saturday, as reported by the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.5, On: 06/06/2026 01:33:34 IST, Lat: 23.930 N, Long: 94.568 E, Depth: 107 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes and tsunamis along its long coastline. Myanmar is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes.

A 1,400-kilometre transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading centre to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault.

The Sagaing Fault increases the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of Myanmar's population.

Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Bago also struck Yangon. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)