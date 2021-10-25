Kathmandu, Oct 25 (PTI) A mild earthquake, measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale, was reported near famous tourist hub Pokhara in western Nepal on Monday.

The epicenter of the earthquake, that hit at 4:30 pm, was recorded at Marsyangdi rural municipality of Lamjung district, 185 km west of Kathmandu, according to National Earthquake Monitoring Centre.

The tremors were also felt in neighbouring areas, including Kaski, Syangja, Tanhu and Gorkha districts.

No immediate loss of life or property has been reported.

