London [UK], February 19 (ANI): The United Kingdom and Canada on Thursday (local time) imposed sanctions on Myanmar's military rulers for launching a coup against the civilian government.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the UK said it would impose asset freezes and travel bans on three Generals while Canada said it would take action against nine military officials.

"We, alongside our international allies, will hold the Myanmar military to account for their violations of human rights and pursue justice for the Myanmar people," British foreign minister Dominic Raab said.

The UK had earlier placed sanctions on military leader Min Aung Hlaing over human rights abuses on Rohingya and other ethnic minority groups.

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, the sanctions imposed by Canada on military generals include leader Min Aung Hlaing and Defense Mya Tun Oo.

"Following recent measures by the United States, and in coordination with the United Kingdom, the sanctions announced today are part of a united response to send a clear message that Canada will not accept the actions of the Myanmar military and their complete disregard for the will and democratic rights of the people of Myanmar," read an official statement by Canadian foreign ministry.

The move by the UK and Canada has been welcomed by the US.

"Today @FCDOGovUK and @CanadaFP designated individuals responsible for the military coup in Burma. The United States applauds these actions and welcomes additional efforts by the international community to promote accountability for the coup leaders," said Ned Price, US State Department Spokesperson, in a tweet.

As the military coup continues to persist, Myanmar's online businesses are struggling due to night-time curfew and internet outage from 1 am to 9 am, reported Myanmar Times. Online shop owners said that the sales have declined by half in recent days following disruptions in connectivity and slow internet speed.

"Online shops function by selling and buying on the internet. If the connection between sellers and buyers is lost then we cannot sell anything," said Ma Thiri, an online entrepreneur.

On February 1, Myanmar's military staged a coup and overthrew the democratically elected government of the National League for Democracy (NLD), alleging voter fraud in November 2020 elections that saw the NLD securing a resounding victory.

The military detained several political officials and activists including State Counsellor Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and declared a one-year emergency.

Despite military repression, widespread protests continue across Myanmar, including Yangon and other key cities. (ANI)

